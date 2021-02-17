10 Black tech leaders you should know about

Mark Dean

If you have ever used a coloured-screen computer or printed from a computer, you gotta thank Mark Dean for it! Dean helped develop a number of landmark technologies for IBM, including the colour PC monitor, and the first gigahertz chip – a revolutionary piece of technology that is capable of performing a billion calculations a second.

Dean’s love for building things has helped him perform all the innovative work that he is known for today. He holds three of IBM’s nine groundbreaking personal computer patents.

He also co-invented the Industry Standard Architecture system bus, which allows for computer plug-ins such as disk drives and printers.

While Dean may not be as known as computer gurus like Bill Gates or Steve Jobs, his contributions to the world of personal computers are no less significant.