Everything You Need to Set Up an Ergonomic Home Office – PCMag.com

A lot of us are working from home because of COVID-19, but have you figured out how to set up a comfortable and injury-free workspace?

PCMag.com spoke with Alan Hedge, a professor emeritus at Cornell University in the department of design and environmental analysis, about how to set up an ergonomic home office. First off, you don’t need to empty your bank account to be comfortable. Many people are likely working on a kitchen table. It may not look super professional, but if you’re sitting down and your hands are flat on the table, a laptop with a thin keyboard will serve you well, says Hedge.

Also, a rolled-up towel for lumbar support and a laptop riser – or a thick book – can quickly make a home office more ergonomically friendly.

In the end, remember to keep these four body parts in mind when tuning your home office:

Neck and back. Your head should be vertical to your neck, this creates the least amount of strain, says Hedge.

Your hands and wrists should be in a neutral posture, similar to your head. What you don’t want is a hinge at the wrist.

Back support is a must for a proper seating position. Hedge says find a posture that allows you to see the screen while sitting back in a way that provides lower back support.

Your brain needs breaks. Take several throughout the day to stretch your legs. A comfortable chair and desk is great, but it doesn’t beat a short trip to the fridge or pot of coffee.

