Communication technology is the future of remote work – Business News Daily

Communication technology and inclusion will shape the future of remote work – Business News Daily

Remote work was very rare a decade ago. Working from home used to be a special arrangement to accommodate specific cases. Today, technology affords us the ability to get the same job done anywhere in the world. The transition to a remote office space may be daunting, but with the right tech and hardworking employees, it can be a seamless process.

To determine the effectiveness of communication technology and working remotely, Business News Daily examined the dated perception against remote workers, the current state of the workforce, and predictions for the future of remote employment.

The current state of remote work

Live video feeds help out-of-office workers connect with one another in real-time, anywhere with an internet connection, which is the next best thing to a face-to-face meeting.

T eleconferencing and telework technology have advanced to the point where some businesses are thriving with only remote teams.

What the future holds

Fast Company predicts that remote work software, like mobile work tools and virtual reality conferencing, will become the preferred form of communication – even over face-to-face meetings.

AI will also likely play a major role in managing remote staff.

Furthermore, according to Global Workplace Analytics, 37 per cent of remote employees would take a 10 per cent pay cut to continue working from home.

Instead of resisting the change, organizations should embrace their remote work policies so that remote team members are aware of their expected duties, and their performance can be monitored.

