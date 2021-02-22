5 best programming languages to learn during COVID-19 lockdown – Dice

More time in front of the screen is likely the last thing you want if you’re working from home. Nevertheless, when you’ve exhausted your games library and your loved ones are out of reach, sinking your teeth into a new online skill may stave off boredom.

With an abundance of free online tools and resources available, coding is a skill anyone with a computer can start. Not only is it fun, but it can also help your resume shine once you become affluent with it. Here are the five most in-demand programming languages in 2020 according to Dice.

Swift – Want to develop an app for iOS and macOS? It’s best to code it in Swift. Since its launch in 2014, Swift has evolved to become extremely robust and a worthy successor to Objective-C, which was released in 1984.

Kotlin – Java may be a popular choice for Android app development, but Kotlin is worth a look if you’re planning to break out on Android’s App Store. The open-source programming language is touted as a streamlined replacement for Java and has been endorsed by Google. Although its user-base is still small, its simplicity is attracting developers by the day.

Python – Python is one of the easiest programming languages to pick up for beginners as its syntax closely resembles the English language. Despite its relatively short learning curve, Python is extremely robust and remains one of the top choices for software developers large or small.

Javascript/Typescript – Don’t be confused by its name, Javascript isn’t an extension of Java. The language was originally intended for web development but has since then adopted a multi-purpose role with a plethora of support and libraries. According to the HackerRank 2020 Developer Skills Report, Javascript is even more popular than Java and Python.

Go/Golang – Go, or Golang, is a rising newcomer in the programming languages world. Developed by Google, Go is very similar to C++, another iconic programming language. It’s designed to be an extremely reliable and fast language with a low learning curve. What’s more, its concurrency makes it an excellent choice to build scalable cloud-native applications.

