Zoho’s IT management division opens two Canadian data centers

Yesterday, ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of cloud software provider Zoho, announced the opening of two Canadian data centers, in Toronto and Montreal.

With this announcement, the company seeks to expand its Canadian presence and offer local organizations the benefits of localized data storage and processing.

According to ManageEngine, Canada is its fourth largest market worldwide, registering 30 per cent year-over-year revenue growth driven by the company’s UEM (unified endpoint management) solution, Endpoint Central.

“The investments in local data centers are a testament to our commitment to this region and will help our customers comply with local regulations in terms of data sovereignty, privacy, and security,” said Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine.

Prior to this expansion, ManageEngine had 12 data centers globally, including two in the U.S., in Central Dallas and Washington, where Canadian customers’ data was stored.

ManageEngine says that the opening of the two data centers in Canada would appeal to Canadian organizations who want to have their data stored locally, under Canadian performance requirements and privacy standards.

“The new data centers and their operations carry all the required certifications, which assures our customers that their data is securely stored only within Canadian boundaries.” affirmed Ganesan.

The new data centers are ISO 27001 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, and comply with SOC 1, SOC 2 and PCI DSS, the company revealed.

Additionally, the announcement seeks to encourage existing on-premises customers who are looking to make the switch to the cloud.