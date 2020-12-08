Xplornet chooses Ericsson network gear for its 5G network

Xplornet, a Canadian internet service provider that targets rural areas, announced today that it will be using Ericsson’s hardware in its 5G network.

Xplornet uses a combination of fixed-wireless towers and satellites to provide internet service to rural Ontario. In 2017, Xplornet had around 250,00 subscribers.

The company plans on using low-band 5G signals to deliver fixed wireless internet. In the 600MHz spectrum auction, Xplornet acquired four licenses for $35.8 million. The low-band spectrums cover Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Newfoundland, all of which are key markets for Xplornet. In total, the spectrum can reach 3.6 million Canadians.

“Xplornet is making significant investments in its network capacity to keep pace with customers’ needs today and in the future,” said Allison Lenehan, chief executive officer at Xplornet. “Today, we’re moving forward to deliver for those future needs with the deployment of 5G technology. Our rural 5G wireless network will not only benefit customers but will create jobs, spur innovation and invigorate rural communities across Canada. We’re ready to get to work.”

On Nov. 13, Xplornet announced 50Mbps download /10Mbps upload unlimited internet packages to New Brunswick residents. Further, the company announced that it will invest $90 million, along with $40 million from infrastructure Canada, to bring 100Mbps download speed to 73,000 rural residents by 2022.

Xplornet said that it plans on deploying 5G in rural Canada in the summer of next year.

