When it comes to your email security, expect the unexpected

Cyber-attacks are on a sharp rise, and smaller companies are three times more likely to be victimized by hackers than larger companies. There are likely a number of solid reasons why this is the case; however, recent research shows that email security is key.

This is not to say if you don’t define your company as “small,” your email security is airtight. Often the very opposite is the case. In study after study, a strong majority of respondents are saying they have been victims of ransomware attacks, and most are “as we speak” preparing themselves for the next big email attack.

“This is a going concern,” said ITWC CIO Jim Love, “and one that’s not going anywhere – not as long as there are eager hackers and users inside companies whose credentials grant these hackers the keys to the proverbial kingdom. The attacks are getting more and more clever. We have spoofs of company websites and email domains, AI, you name it, it’s all happening now, and to most companies on an alarmingly regular basis.”

It’s a problem of trust – there’s simply too much of it going around, even with all warnings flying around about hackers and cyber-attacks. “It can be something simple and seemingly harmless, like Joe the accountant opening an email that appears to have come from his pal Steve over in creative; or it can be a misplaced trust in platforms like Microsoft 365 to keep you safe. In any case, the human factor remains critical.”

How tall a shadow does the human factor cast over your company’s security? Are you assuming you’re protected, or are you sparing no expense, leaving no stone unturned, in order to guarantee that your email security in particular is airtight.

If you have even the vaguest concern over your email security, why not do something about it – if only to quell that small voice inside you that is saying you believe you’re protected by you’re not 100 per cent sure?

Do you have an hour on November 29th? If so, do yourself a huge favour by sitting back and taking in Incredible Email Hacks You’d Never Expect and How You Can Stop Them. In this hour-long session, Love and KnowBe4’s Data-Driven Defense Evangelist Roger A. Grimes will explore the many ways hackers use social engineering and phishing to trick your users into revealing sensitive data or enabling malicious code.

In this briefing you will learn about everything from remote password hash capture, silent malware launches to clickjacking and rogue rules. You’ll come away from this “hour well spent” with actionable steps on how to really defend yourself from email cyber-attacks coming into 2023.

