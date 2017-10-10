Webinar: “Digital Transformation: How Change Enables Innovation”

Much to the horror of digital laggards everywhere, the age of digital transformation (DX) is not only here — it is here in a huge way. The numbers tell the tale:

By the end of 2017, three-quarters of CEOs of Global 2000 companies will have DX as the centerpiece of their digital strategy. (Source)

will have DX as the centerpiece of their digital strategy. (Source) Over 90 per cent of companies say they will be putting intelligent automation (combined use of automation and AI) to wider use within the next year. (Source)

say they will be putting intelligent automation (combined use of automation and AI) to wider use within the next year. (Source) Eighty-five per cent of company decision-makers estimate they have two years to make significant progress on their DX plans before they will suffer financial losses and/or lose ground to competitors (Source)

True DX touches all

Some refer to DX as business transformation, which is apropos as it aligns well with the business aspect of a company’s metamorphosis into a digital-first entity. In plain terms, true DX touches all points and levels of a business. For a company to evolve from one thing (“analog”) into something completely different (i.e., “digital”), its entire structure must change.

While this change will not come overnight, it must come (if it is ever to come) in a deliberate fashion, with a company’s leadership team guiding it through different phases of transformation.

Digital business transformations are increasingly being powered by digital technologies. Future-focused enterprises are looking to cloud-based solutions and “as a service” models to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. These agile players are enjoying an advantage over their laggardly peers, many of whom have, for one reason or another, failed to get the wheels of their DX movement in motion.

More than ever, the road to business ruin is paved with status quo thinking. Companies no longer have the option of standing pat and pretending that what has always worked will continue to work. Ben Franklin’s sage advice, that we not put off to tomorrow what we can (and should) do today, rings as true in 2017 as it did when he first wrote it down over 200 years ago.

When it comes to DX, what is true today may not be true tomorrow. This makes “keeping up” with what’s happening vitally important to organizations that have plans to thrive in the digital era.

