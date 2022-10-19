VMware and First Nations University of Canada launch digital partnership

VMware has announced a partnership with the First Nations University of Canada, providing 400 students with complimentary access to its digital training program, VMware IT Academy.

The announcement was made at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina, where students had the opportunity to learn about the program from VMware senior executives.

The program provides academic institutions with authorized VMware courses and support to educate students and further their careers.

The company is providing access to entry level courses to get students into the IT field, as well as more advanced courses aimed at achieving technical certifications.

“We’re excited to partner with the First Nations University of Canada to deliver valuable technical training through our VMware IT Academy Program,” said Claude Reeves, VMware country manager for Canada. “At VMware, we believe in using technology to create a pipeline of diverse talent to address the IT skills gap. And we’re excited to invest in Indigenous students who will become the next generation of Canadian technical talent.”

Students can enroll in the online courses through the FNUniv Indigenous Continuing Education Centre (ICEC) beginning this month.

The curriculum runs the gamut from courses for beginners to more advanced training, with specialized courses such as:

Network Virtualization Data Centre Virtualization Cloud Automation App Modernization Digital Workspace

“We want to create real opportunities for our students. One way we recognize to do that is to create these partnerships that allow for our students to get a leg up in the workforce,” said Dr. Bob Kayseas, vice president, Academic, First Nations University of Canada.

Kayseas said this partnership will be of value to the students, especially as tech skills become important in several sectors.

“They [employers] want students with digital skills and with IT skills. Even if you’re, for example, a teacher, we have more and more connected teachers who are using technology to enhance their teaching experience. So you need the tech. When you’re leaving our university with a business degree, you’re going to have that edge if you also have this type of industry certification. Even if you’re not going into an IT role, you understand what drives the technology. It’s an important aspect to have,” he said.