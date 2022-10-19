SUBSCRIBE
37
0
Careers & EducationDiversity & InclusionInfrastructure

VMware and First Nations University of Canada launch digital partnership

Samira Balsara
Source: anyaberkut | Getty Images

VMware has announced a partnership with the First Nations University of Canada, providing 400 students with complimentary access to its digital training program, VMware IT Academy. 

The announcement was made at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina, where students had the opportunity to learn about the program from VMware senior executives.

The program provides academic institutions with authorized VMware courses and support to educate students and further their careers.

The company is providing access to entry level courses to get students into the IT field, as well as more advanced courses aimed at achieving technical certifications.

“We’re excited to partner with the First Nations University of Canada to deliver valuable technical training through our VMware IT Academy Program,” said Claude Reeves, VMware country manager for Canada. “At VMware, we believe in using technology to create a pipeline of diverse talent to address the IT skills gap. And we’re excited to invest in Indigenous students who will become the next generation of Canadian technical talent.”

Students can enroll in the online courses through the FNUniv Indigenous Continuing Education Centre (ICEC) beginning this month. 

The curriculum runs the gamut from courses for beginners to more advanced training, with specialized courses such as:

  1. Network Virtualization
  2. Data Centre Virtualization
  3. Cloud Automation
  4. App Modernization
  5. Digital Workspace

“We want to create real opportunities for our students. One way we recognize to do that is to create these partnerships that allow for our students to get a leg up in the workforce,” said Dr. Bob Kayseas, vice president, Academic, First Nations University of Canada.

Kayseas said this partnership will be of value to the students, especially as tech skills become important in several sectors.  

“They [employers] want students with digital skills and with IT skills. Even if you’re, for example, a teacher, we have more and more connected teachers who are using technology to enhance their teaching experience. So you need the tech. When you’re leaving our university with a business degree, you’re going to have that edge if you also have this type of industry certification. Even if you’re not going into an IT role, you understand what drives the technology. It’s an important aspect to have,” he said. 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous articleDigital health platforms partner to provide further healthcare access for new parents in Canada
Next articleWorldwide IT spending to grow five per cent in 2023: Gartner

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.