Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Communications & Telecom

Videotron supports Rogers and Shaw in merger dispute

Tom Li
Image source: Pexels

Quebecor-owned Videotron filed a motion to the Competition Tribunal on July 8 in support of the merger between Rogers and Shaw.

As a means to appease regulator’s concerns around competition, Shaw has agreed to sell Freedom Mobile, its main carrier service, to Videotron for C$2.85 billion. Although the deal has been reached, Rogers and Shaw were still unable to satisfy Canada’s Competition Bureau during its recent mediation. When asked about the results of the mediation, the bureau told the publication that it would be inappropriate to comment, given that the matter is before the courts. Now, Videotron wants to have a say in getting the merger approved.

“Through the Divestiture, Videotron will be able to quickly and efficiently expand its operations outside of Quebec and will fulfill the federal government’s longstanding policy
objective of fostering the emergence of a fourth national wireless carrier,” the filing read. “In doing so, the Divestiture is not likely to prevent or lessen competition substantially in any market in Canada. Rather, by creating a fourth national facilities-based wireless carrier, the Divestiture will increase competition in the Canadian wireless industry.”

Canada’s Competition Bureau remains steadfast in its position to block the deal. In May, the bureau requested an order and an injunction from the Competition Tribunal to prevent the deal from proceeding. In addition, the bureau had stated that the sale of Freedom Mobile alone would not guarantee approval.

The Competition Bureau has not publicly disclosed the specific issues it wants to see addressed after the failed mediation, but an earlier report by Reuters said Shaw may have to give up Shaw Mobile as well. Shaw mobile is a newly launched carrier service exclusive to Shaw internet subscribers in Alberta and B.C. The service has around 450,000 customers.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
