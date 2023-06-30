Trend Micro joins Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange

Another security vendor has joined the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange, the country’s not-for-profit threat-sharing hub for infosec pros.

Trend Micro said this week it has become a member to contribute knowledge, threat insights and to help support cyber resilience across the country.

“Trend Micro is deeply committed to innovation and finding ways to protect and support Canadians, businesses, education institutions and other organizations,” said Fabio Picoli, country manager at Trend Micro Canada. “We are confident that collaborating with the CCTX community and exchanging timely and actionable information relevant to Canada is an effective way to reduce financial, operational, and reputational risk.”

CCTX executive director Jennifer Qaid said she looks forward to Trend Micro’s input and collaboration on the exchange’s weekly live threat calls and to its contribution of information.

Other member security-related technology companies include BlackBerry, Field Effect, the Canadian Internet Registry Authority (CIRA), Okiok Data, Optiv, Purilock, White Tuque and Accenture.

The exchange offers two main services: A Data Exchange, where cyber threat information is gathered and actionable intelligence is shared; and a Collaboration Centre, where members can exchange best practices, techniques and insights. Members can share information anonymously and with no identifying customer information.

Businesses can join as either members or associates, with fees based on the number of employees in their companies. Discounted pricing is available for healthcare institutions, education institutions and municipalities. Applicable taxes will be added to each yearly fee.

Business and trade associations can join as affiliates at no cost. Currently there are 18 of them, including the Canadian Bankers Association and the Canadian Electrical Association.

There are now 170 members, associates and affiliates, said Bob Gordon, strategic advisor to the exchange. He admits the agency wants more. Trend Micro Canada’s participation will hopefully spread the word, Gordon said.