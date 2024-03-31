SUBSCRIBE

The state of AI: Hashtag Trending, the Weekend Edition – Documentary Part 2

Jim Love
Hosted by Jim Love

The state of AI is the second in this series prepared for the long weekend. In part one, we traced the evolution of Artificial Intelligence. In episode two, we discuss where we are today in the implementation of AI using a model developed by Jackie Fenn, a Gartner analyst who developed the “Hype Curve” – a way of understanding the introduction and maturity of technology developments and trends in a commercial setting.

We try to give some perspective on why there is such enthusiasm for AI, but so little in the way of practical implementations. In doing this we propose some reasons why companies must move forward. We also propose some ideas about how companies can move forward.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
