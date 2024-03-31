The state of AI: Hashtag Trending, the Weekend Edition – Documentary Part 2

The state of AI is the second in this series prepared for the long weekend. In part one, we traced the evolution of Artificial Intelligence. In episode two, we discuss where we are today in the implementation of AI using a model developed by Jackie Fenn, a Gartner analyst who developed the “Hype Curve” – a way of understanding the introduction and maturity of technology developments and trends in a commercial setting.

We try to give some perspective on why there is such enthusiasm for AI, but so little in the way of practical implementations. In doing this we propose some reasons why companies must move forward. We also propose some ideas about how companies can move forward.