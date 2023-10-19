The role of data in cyber resilience

A recent conversation between Jim Love, CIO of IT World Canada (ITWC), and Fabio Voltasio, IBM’s country leader and general manager for storage in Canada, explored the pivotal role of data in building cyber resilience. Take a look at this sneak peek at what was discussed; and then register to view the entire video, the first of three in IBM’s series.

Importance of data in cyber resilience

Voltasio emphasized the need for a robust data-centric approach to cyber resilience, saying, “Data is extremely important from a resiliency perspective because that’s what the cyber attackers go after.”

He also highlighted the central role data plays in the operational fabric of business.

“Without your data, you can’t really do anything in any organization.”

Challenges and solutions

Addressing the complex web of data interdependencies, Voltasio emphasized, “This is not just an infrastructure issue. Data architects who own the application framework need to be at the table.” This underscores the collaborative effort required between technical and architectural experts in comprehending the data landscape. Voltasio also noted the significance of automation, stating, “The automation comes in through the simplicity and the rapid recovery by integrating your tool set from beginning to end,” showcasing the practical application of cutting-tools in streamlining cyber resilience strategies.

The human element

Delving into the human perspective, Love questioned how organizations can coach their teams. Voltasio asked a pivotal question, saying, “What does a minute of downtime cost you? What is your reputation as well?” This succinctly captures the financial and reputational stakes, urging decision-makers to prioritize data security. Highlighting the critical trust factor associated with data security and recovery. Underlining the pivotal trust factor linked to data security and recovery, Voltasio emphasized, “I’m going to think twice about dealing with you in the future.”

Seize the opportunity

The discussion resonates with the powerful message: “It’s not if, it’s when you’re going to get hit.” Voltasio’s words encapsulate the inevitability of cyber threats. The urgency for organizations to act is further underscored by Voltasio’s statement, “You must understand your data and your data dependency.” This clear directive forms the bedrock for proactive cyber resilience efforts.

To hear more insights from this in-depth conversation, register to watch the first video in our series of three to learn about data’s role in cyber resilience. By registering and engaging with the first video in the series, “STORAGE FOR CYBER RESILIENCE,” businesses can access valuable firsthand knowledge. As Voltasio puts it, “Your customers want to ensure that you’re protecting their data, and in the event that something happens, you can recover their data in hours versus the industry standard 23 days.”

