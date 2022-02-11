Friday, February 11, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
170
0
MobilityWireless & IoT

The new BlackBerry phone is dead after all

Lynn Greiner

There’s yet another twist in the ongoing saga of the BlackBerry phone with a physical keyboard, which was promised by licensee OnwardMobility by mid-2021.

Android Police reported yesterday, citing fan site CrackBerry founder Kevin Michaluk, that OnwardMobility has lost its license to the BlackBerry name just a month after it published its blog post asserting that it is not dead, and that a device is forthcoming.

Related:

BlackBerry phone with keyboard is not dead

The news comes after BlackBerry sold its legacy patents for $600 million, while retaining a license to use them. It’s unclear what Catapult IP Innovations plans on doing with the BlackBerry patents it has acquired. Little is known about the mysterious Delaware-registered acquirer that was specifically formed to purchase these patents.

In August 2020, BlackBerry announced that it had given a license to Texas-based OnwardMobility to design, produce, and market a new 5G BlackBerry Android smartphone with keyboard after TCL Technologies let its license lapse. The device was expected to ship by June 2021. However, June came and went without any word from OnwardMobility. The company remained silent until its blog in January of this year, which promised more information for both potential customers and media “soon”. This, alas, is not the kind of news we’d hoped for.

Android Police said that its sources cited continued supply chain-related delays, combined with BlackBerry CEO John Chen’s change of heart around another BlackBerry-branded smartphone, as factors that led to the decision. OnwardMobility decided not to go ahead with the phone when it was no longer able to use the BlackBerry name. It is unknown whether the company will even continue to exist since it has yet to ship a product since its incorporation in 2018.

We have reached out to both BlackBerry and OnwardMobility for comment.

However, as Michaluk observed in his post, “We’ll see if they actually post a formal update to their blog or not, but my guess would be that John Chen/BlackBerry prefers they just go quietly away (he’s clearly done with phones) and at this point it’s probably best for all of us to forget about this train wreck. Well, train wreck is too complimentary as it would imply they built a train that they then wrecked. They never got that far.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous articleCyber Security Today, Feb. 11, 2022 – Marketing firm leaves a huge database open, why former employees can be a security risk and more
Next articleCritical security updates for SAP, Siemens, Schneider Electric and a WordPress plugin

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Emerging Tech

Camera comparison: Google Pixel 3 XL vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro...

Tom Li - 0