End User Hardware

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 launches with upgraded internals

Tom Li
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 now comes in a new Sage colour option. Source: Microsoft

During its device launch last week, Microsoft released the new Surface Laptop 5, with faster processors and a new colour, starting, at CA$1,450.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 specifications

Device Surface Laptop 5 (13-inch) Surface Laptop 5 (15-inch)
Display 13.5-inch PixelSense,
2256 x 1504, 3:2, 60Hz		 15-inch PixelSense,
2496 x 1664, 3:2, 60Hz
Processor Consumer:

  • Intel Core i5-1235U
  • Intel Core i7-1255U

Commercial:

  • Intel Core i5-1245U
  • Intel Core i7-1265U
 Consumer:

  • Intel Core i7-1255U

Commercial:

  • Intel Core i7-1265U
Graphics Intel Iris Xe, integrated Intel Iris Xe, integrated
Memory 8/16/32GB LPDDR5x 8/16/32GB LPDDR5x
Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD
Ports
  • 1x Type-C USB 4.0/TB4
  • 1x Type-A USB 3.1
  • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
  • 1x Type-C USB 4.0/TB4
  • 1x Type-A USB 3.1
  • 1x 3.5mm headphone jack
Camera 720p Windows Hello front camera 720p Windows Hello front camera
Weight Fabric: 1,272g (2.80lbs)

Metal: 1,297g (2.86lbs)

 1,560g (3.44lbs)
Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 17 hours
OS Consumer:

  • Window 11 Home

Commercial:

  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Windows 11 Pro
 Consumer:

  • Window 11 Home

Commercial:

  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Windows 11 Pro
Price Starts at CA$1,450

 

The Surface Laptop is the traditional clamshell counterpart to the detachable Surface Pro tablet PCs. Their PixelSense displays, coming in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, are fixed to the keyboard. While they may be less agile than the Surface Pros, they also rest easier on laps since the weight is in the base, not behind the screen.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes in four colours: Platinum, Sage, Sandstone and Matte Black. Source: Microsoft

Their appearance hasn’t changed much. The Surface Laptop 5 is still encased in a metal outer shell, and users have the option to choose between an Alcantara fabric-lined keyboard area or stick with raw metal. This time around, the Surface Laptop gains a new Sage colour option. It’s still available in Platinum, Matte Black, and Sandstone.

All Surface Laptop 5 devices now use Intel’s 12th gen mobile processors, with business devices getting slightly faster variants of the consumer processors, configured to run at higher frequencies. Adopting Intel’s new platform also enables support for the faster, more efficient LPDDR5x memory, of which the Surface Laptop 5 can carry up to 32GB. As for storage, the devices include up to a 1TB SSD.

Related: Microsoft announces Surface Pro 9 with an Arm processor option

Microsoft claims that the battery in 13.5-inch model lasts 18 hours of typical device use, while the 15-inch version lasts up to 17.

When it comes to ports, both devices come with a Type-C USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as the expected Surface Connect port.

They don’t fold or detach, but they get the job done. Image source: Microsoft.

Both laptops use a 720p front camera with Windows Hello face sign in, and dual far-field Studio Mics. Bummer that there’s still no 1080p camera.

The Surface Laptop 5 is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on Oct. 25.

Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Popular Stories This Week

