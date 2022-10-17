The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 launches with upgraded internals

During its device launch last week, Microsoft released the new Surface Laptop 5, with faster processors and a new colour, starting, at CA$1,450.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 specifications
|Device
|Surface Laptop 5 (13-inch)
|Surface Laptop 5 (15-inch)
|Display
|13.5-inch PixelSense,
2256 x 1504, 3:2, 60Hz
|15-inch PixelSense,
2496 x 1664, 3:2, 60Hz
|Processor
|Consumer:
Commercial:
|Consumer:
Commercial:
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe, integrated
|Intel Iris Xe, integrated
|Memory
|8/16/32GB LPDDR5x
|8/16/32GB LPDDR5x
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Ports
|
|
|Camera
|720p Windows Hello front camera
|720p Windows Hello front camera
|Weight
|Fabric: 1,272g (2.80lbs)
Metal: 1,297g (2.86lbs)
|1,560g (3.44lbs)
|Battery life
|Up to 18 hours
|Up to 17 hours
|OS
|Consumer:
Commercial:
|Consumer:
Commercial:
|Price
|Starts at CA$1,450
The Surface Laptop is the traditional clamshell counterpart to the detachable Surface Pro tablet PCs. Their PixelSense displays, coming in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, are fixed to the keyboard. While they may be less agile than the Surface Pros, they also rest easier on laps since the weight is in the base, not behind the screen.
Their appearance hasn’t changed much. The Surface Laptop 5 is still encased in a metal outer shell, and users have the option to choose between an Alcantara fabric-lined keyboard area or stick with raw metal. This time around, the Surface Laptop gains a new Sage colour option. It’s still available in Platinum, Matte Black, and Sandstone.
All Surface Laptop 5 devices now use Intel’s 12th gen mobile processors, with business devices getting slightly faster variants of the consumer processors, configured to run at higher frequencies. Adopting Intel’s new platform also enables support for the faster, more efficient LPDDR5x memory, of which the Surface Laptop 5 can carry up to 32GB. As for storage, the devices include up to a 1TB SSD.
Microsoft claims that the battery in 13.5-inch model lasts 18 hours of typical device use, while the 15-inch version lasts up to 17.
When it comes to ports, both devices come with a Type-C USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as the expected Surface Connect port.
Both laptops use a 720p front camera with Windows Hello face sign in, and dual far-field Studio Mics. Bummer that there’s still no 1080p camera.
The Surface Laptop 5 is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on Oct. 25.