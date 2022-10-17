The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 launches with upgraded internals

During its device launch last week, Microsoft released the new Surface Laptop 5, with faster processors and a new colour, starting, at CA$1,450.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 specifications

Device Surface Laptop 5 (13-inch) Surface Laptop 5 (15-inch) Display 13.5-inch PixelSense,

2256 x 1504, 3:2, 60Hz 15-inch PixelSense,

2496 x 1664, 3:2, 60Hz Processor Consumer: Intel Core i5-1235U

Intel Core i7-1255U Commercial: Intel Core i5-1245U

Intel Core i7-1265U Consumer: Intel Core i7-1255U Commercial: Intel Core i7-1265U Graphics Intel Iris Xe, integrated Intel Iris Xe, integrated Memory 8/16/32GB LPDDR5x 8/16/32GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 1TB SSD Up to 1TB SSD Ports 1x Type-C USB 4.0/TB4

1x Type-A USB 3.1

1x 3.5mm headphone jack 1x Type-C USB 4.0/TB4

1x Type-A USB 3.1

1x 3.5mm headphone jack Camera 720p Windows Hello front camera 720p Windows Hello front camera Weight Fabric: 1,272g (2.80lbs) Metal: 1,297g (2.86lbs) 1,560g (3.44lbs) Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 17 hours OS Consumer: Window 11 Home Commercial: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 11 Pro Consumer: Window 11 Home Commercial: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 11 Pro Price Starts at CA$1,450

The Surface Laptop is the traditional clamshell counterpart to the detachable Surface Pro tablet PCs. Their PixelSense displays, coming in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, are fixed to the keyboard. While they may be less agile than the Surface Pros, they also rest easier on laps since the weight is in the base, not behind the screen.

Their appearance hasn’t changed much. The Surface Laptop 5 is still encased in a metal outer shell, and users have the option to choose between an Alcantara fabric-lined keyboard area or stick with raw metal. This time around, the Surface Laptop gains a new Sage colour option. It’s still available in Platinum, Matte Black, and Sandstone.

All Surface Laptop 5 devices now use Intel’s 12th gen mobile processors, with business devices getting slightly faster variants of the consumer processors, configured to run at higher frequencies. Adopting Intel’s new platform also enables support for the faster, more efficient LPDDR5x memory, of which the Surface Laptop 5 can carry up to 32GB. As for storage, the devices include up to a 1TB SSD.

Microsoft claims that the battery in 13.5-inch model lasts 18 hours of typical device use, while the 15-inch version lasts up to 17.

When it comes to ports, both devices come with a Type-C USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as the expected Surface Connect port.

Both laptops use a 720p front camera with Windows Hello face sign in, and dual far-field Studio Mics. Bummer that there’s still no 1080p camera.

The Surface Laptop 5 is available for pre-order now, and will begin shipping on Oct. 25.