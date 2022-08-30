The Impact of Exemplary Leadership

Mark Bryant has worn two hats for more than a year in his dual roles as CIO of PCL, a

group of multi-national, independent construction companies, and CEO of Latium

Technologies, an end-to-end solutions provider for IoT technology. He suspects there

will come a time when it becomes too much, but for now he’s enjoying a challenge that

advances Canada’s leadership in the technical space.

“The two jobs are not as different as one might think,” he says, speaking with ITWC CIO

Jim Love on Leadership in the Digital Enterprise, an ITWC podcast series focused on

real discussions of leadership in this new digital era. “You still have to nurture your

people, you still have to understand the tech, you have to be innovative, and you have

to figure out how to how to grow the business.”

A visionary leader with a passion for Smart Construction, Bryant sees the potential in

technology for improving build quality, reducing warranty claims, conserving energy,

and increasing workplace safety. His success bringing artificial intelligence and machine

learning technologies to the construction site has earned him widespread recognition,

including ITWC’s Canadian CIO of the Year, Top 50 Construction Influencer, ENR Top

25 Newsmaker, and a seat on the board for Alberta IoT.

A Different Way of Thinking

Reflecting on leadership, Bryant enumerates the qualities of exemplary leaders along

his career trajectory. “Good leaders have time for you. They have patience. They make

you part of the process, they get you involved, and they look for opportunities to support

your growth,” he tells Love.

As for his own success, he chalks that up to these same leaders, saying they modelled

traits that have helped PCL do great things. “I’ve empowered my people to do the things they need to do to align with our vision and I’ve empowered them to make decisions,” he explains. “If they fall down, it’s my job to pick them up. Great things happen when we work together.”

Bryant credits PCL’s long-time, employee-owned structure with creating a positive and

dynamic work culture. As a cloud-first based company, it has superior mobility, a cutting

edge data strategy, and integrated services that set the stage for artificial intelligence

and IoT. This inclusive approach is also in sync with his belief that authority and power

impede a leader’s ability to succeed. “I am never comfortable with people calling me the

boss,” he says. “I’m not the boss, I’m a colleague, and that requires some different ways of thinking.”

What Would His Father Do?

Asked by Love to share a moment that defined his leadership style, Bryant recalls a

difficult situation at the trust company where he worked when he was 24 years old.

Uncertain how to deal with this, he asked himself what his father would do – a practice

that ended up rectifying the problem and becoming one of the staples in his leadership

toolkit. “From there, my career took off,” he says. “Whenever I got in a jam, I would ask

myself what Dad would do.”