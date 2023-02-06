Telus quietly acquires London, Ont.-based ISP

Telecom giant Telus has confirmed that it acquired London, Ont.-based internet service provider (ISP) Start.ca last month, after the information emerged in a tweet.

Got it confirmed: https://t.co/S8whcDkGM4, another indie ISP, has been quietly acquired by Telus. — Peter Nowak (@peternowak) February 3, 2023

It also revealed that it acquired Montreal-based Altima Telecom, which serves Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, and B.C., in June 2022.

In a statement to IT World Canada, Telus said, “As part of our commitment to bring Canadians innovative and connected products and services that enhance their lives, we integrated the Altima and Start.ca customer networks with Telus’ in June 2022 and January 2023 respectively, giving customers access to (our) global-leading wireless network, suite of home automation and security, health and entertainment products and services.”

Neither company’s website currently reveals the Telus connection.