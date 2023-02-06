SUBSCRIBE
210
0
Communications & TelecomCompanies

Telus quietly acquires London, Ont.-based ISP

Lynn Greiner

Telecom giant Telus has confirmed that it acquired London, Ont.-based internet service provider (ISP) Start.ca last month, after the information emerged in a tweet.

It also revealed that it acquired Montreal-based Altima Telecom, which serves Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, and B.C., in June 2022.

In a statement to IT World Canada, Telus said, “As part of our commitment to bring Canadians innovative and connected products and services that enhance their lives, we integrated the Altima and Start.ca customer networks with Telus’ in June 2022 and January 2023 respectively, giving customers access to (our) global-leading wireless network, suite of home automation and security, health and entertainment products and services.”

Neither company’s website currently reveals the Telus connection.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, Feb. 6, 2023 – Ransomware is targeting VMware’s hypervisor, hospitals are attacked and more
Next article
Rogers confident to face increased competition after robust Q4 earnings

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Featured Reads

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.