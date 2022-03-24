Telus is upping its fixed wireless Internet speed game in rural communities across B.C. and Alberta

Telus yesterday announced it is using its Smart Hub technology and 5G network to bring faster fixed wireless Internet speeds to nearly 60 rural communities across British Columbia and Alberta by the end of the year.

Residents in these communities will be the first in the country to access home Internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps over Telus’ 5G network, which is up to four times faster than speeds currently available through a 4G network. With these faster 5G Internet speeds, customers can simultaneously stream their favourite shows, game, surf the web, make video calls, and work or learn remotely, the company explained.

Telus Smart Hub has a fixed wireless connection that uses the company’s 5G network to deliver faster home Internet speeds, making this an alternative for customers living in remote communities or areas that are more challenging to serve with a traditional broadband connection. Residents in Leduc, Alberta and Terrace, B.C., now have access to these fast speeds. The company says it will offer these speeds to communities across both provinces in the months ahead.

As part of Telus’ $54 billion investment in infrastructure and operations across Canada through 2024, the company’s 5G network already reaches 70 per cent of the Canadian population. It has connected customers in 744 urban and rural communities to its 5G network. Since 2013, Telus says it has invested more than $5 billion to connect 137 communities and 56 First Nations across B.C., Alberta, and parts of Quebec to its gigabit PureFibre network.

“No matter where you live, you should have access to fast, reliable and secure wireless and Internet services. This marks the first time a Canadian company is using the speed and reliability of their 5G network to provide rural households with Internet speeds of up to 100 MBPS,” said Zainul Mawji, executive vice-president and president of Home Solutions & Customer Excellence at Telus. “It’s an innovation that bridges digital divides and ensures people in remote communities have the same online access as those living in urban areas. These continued investments in our world-leading networks are connecting more Canadians in rural areas to essential online services, such as healthcare, education, online and connected smart home security, and improving social and economic outcomes.”