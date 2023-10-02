SUBSCRIBE
54
0
Diversity & InclusionEmerging Tech

TD Bank unveils free accessibility tool for online inclusivity

Breanna Schnurr
Accessibility computer icon
Source: alexsl | Getty Images

Last week in Toronto, TD Bank Group announced the public release of TD Accessibility Adapter, a Chrome browser plug-in, during the opening night of the 2023 Elevate Festival. This tool, previously confined to TD employees, is now available for public use in Canada and the United States. The initiative marks a step toward making online spaces more inclusive and personalized.

The adapter offers a suite of features catering to diverse accessibility needs, including reading guides, adjustable font sizes, dark mode, a dyslexia-friendly font, and monochrome mode. The tool was developed without overlays, allowing it to integrate with other assistive technologies.

TD Lab, the innovation arm of TD Bank, conceptualized the TD Accessibility Adapter with a focus on enhancing accessibility options for TD colleagues. The tool underwent extensive testing involving thousands of TD employees before reaching the public domain.

The public release of the adapter coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October, emphasizing the importance of accessible digital experiences.

The extension can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Breanna Schnurr
Breanna Schnurrhttps://breannaschnurr.wixsite.com/breanna-schnurr
Breanna Schnurr is a recent journalism graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. She loves writing about all things data, travel, tech, lifestyle and subculture. You can reach out to Breanna via [email protected].
Previous article
Exim issues email server update, mitigations for 6 zero-day vulnerabilities
Next article
Canadian businesses struggle to keep pace in tech race, KPMG survey reveals

Featured Articles

ADaPT connects employers with highly skilled young workers

Help wanted. That’s what many tech companies across Canada are saying, and research shows...
Read more

Unlocking Transformation: IoT and Generative AI Powered by Cloud

Amidst economic fluctuations and disruptive forces, Canadian businesses are steering through uncharted waters. To...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.