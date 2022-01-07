Friday, January 7, 2022
Infrastructure

Starlink internet is experiencing worldwide service interruptions

Tom Li
Realistic high resolution render NASA's ICESat-2 orbiting Earth. Planet map taken from NASA: https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/74000/74192/world.200411.3x21600x21600.D2.png Satellite model from NASA's 3d Resources: https://nasa3d.arc.nasa.gov/detail/icesat2 Tools and software used: Blender 2.8
Source: Darryl Fonseka via Getty

Starlink satellite internet is seeing an outage spike this morning.

According to Downdetector, Starlink users have submitted more than 1,300 error reports starting at 9 a.m. EST.

Many users are reporting seeing an error message that informs them that their area is experiencing intermittent service.

Downdetector is showing service interruptions at Starlink.
Source: Downdetector

The outage appears to affect customers worldwide. Confirmed affected regions include Canada, U.S, and countries in Europe, but other areas may also be affected.

Toronto and Montreal in Canada, as well as London, England are the most heavily affected cities.

Affected countries according to the Starlink Outage Map via istheservicedown.com. Heavily affected areas are highlighted in red.
Affected countries according to the Starlink Outage Map via istheservicedown.com. Heavily affected areas are highlighted in red.

Starlink has not yet made an official announcement on social media.

Update 9:58 a.m. EST: Portland, U.S. and London, England are reporting a total blackout.

Portland, U.S. and London, England are reporting a total blackout. Source: Is The Service Down?

Update 10:13 a.m. EST: customers in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Winnipeg are reporting outages.

Update 10:30 a.m. EST: services have resumed for a small number of users.

Update 10:36 a.m. EST: services are slowly resuming for users in Netherlands and France.

The story is developing…

Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
