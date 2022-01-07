Starlink internet is experiencing worldwide service interruptions

Starlink satellite internet is seeing an outage spike this morning.

According to Downdetector, Starlink users have submitted more than 1,300 error reports starting at 9 a.m. EST.

Many users are reporting seeing an error message that informs them that their area is experiencing intermittent service.

The outage appears to affect customers worldwide. Confirmed affected regions include Canada, U.S, and countries in Europe, but other areas may also be affected.

Toronto and Montreal in Canada, as well as London, England are the most heavily affected cities.

Starlink has not yet made an official announcement on social media.

Update 9:58 a.m. EST: Portland, U.S. and London, England are reporting a total blackout.

Update 10:13 a.m. EST: customers in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Winnipeg are reporting outages.

Update 10:30 a.m. EST: services have resumed for a small number of users.

Update 10:36 a.m. EST: services are slowly resuming for users in Netherlands and France.

The story is developing…