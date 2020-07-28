Shaw Communications to launch exclusive mobile service in Alberta and B.C.

In a tweet yesterday, Shaw Communications announced that it will be launching a new mobile service called Shaw Mobile in Alberta and British Columbia on July 30.

“We’ve got some exciting news – SHAW MOBILE IS COMING JULY 30! It’s a smart new mobile service exclusive to BC and AB. We’ll offer your favourite phones including iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the most advanced iPhones ever,” wrote the tweet.

The tweet claims that the new service will carry the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro to start.

Shaw Communications currently owns Freedom Mobile that provides mobile services across Canada. Users connect to Freedom’s own service in urban centres and switch to another carrier’s network–either Bell, Rogers, or Telus–when roaming.

Other than Ontario, most of Freedom Mobile subscribers reside in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, and various other cities in Alberta and British Colombia. How this new service will complement Freedom mobile remains to be seen.

Freedom mobile currently has more than 1.76 million subscribers at the end of February 2020.

A pre-registration page has been set up for Shaw Mobile on Shaw Communications’ main page.

There was no other information given besides the announcement tweet. In an email, the company said it has no additional comments.