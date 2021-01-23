SAP plans to open new research and development office in Montreal

Enterprise software firm SAP recently announced that it’s doubling down on the Quebec market by opening a new research and development space in Montreal.

SAP is co-locating its existing offices in the city to a brand-new space at 5 Place Ville Marie and adding 30 people to the team, according to a Jan. 21 news release. The new office will be dedicated to the future of work and is expected to open in September.

“SAP has a deep history in Montreal, and we recognize the city as a global innovation hub with incredible talent and tech ecosystem,” said Cindy Fagen, managing director, SAP Labs Canada. “With this new office in the city, we are cementing our position as one of Montreal’s leading employers and a key player in Canada’s growing digital economy. The new office will be designed to support our people with a space that enhances productivity, innovation and collaboration. Globally, SAP is looking to this new Montreal facility as a visionary workspace model from which to draw inspiration for other offices around the world.”

The 30 new jobs will come from the new engineering unit SAP says will work on its Consumer Industry Cloud, which helps them build custom technology for multiple industries. This will bring the total headcount for SAP Montreal to 1,000 employees.

Montreal International, an agency that helps businesses invest in the city, is working with SAP on the expansion. “SAP’s project is a great example of the key role foreign businesses play in driving economic growth in the region, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stéphane Paquet, president and CEO of Montréal International.

