SUBSCRIBE
73
0
Artificial IntelligenceCloudData & Analytics

Salesforce announces new AI offerings for marketing, commerce specialists

Breanna Schnurr
Credit: Salesforce

Customer relationship management company Salesforce last week launched two new generative artificial intelligence (AI) product offerings – Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT – at its Connections sales conference .

Stephen Hammond, executive vice president (EVP) and general manager (GM) of Salesforce’s marketing cloud, announced the Marketing GPT platform, which he said will help marketing teams with email creation and the understanding of campaign performance.

According to a release issued by the company, “it will empower marketers to deliver personalized, relevant and engaging experiences across every touchpoint with generative AI and first-party data from the company’s Data Cloud.”

With a combination of the two, said Salesforce, marketers will be able to:

  • Work smarter with Segment Creation, which gives marketers the ability to create audience segments quickly and improve targeting using natural language prompts and AI-driven recommendations based on trusted data from Data Cloud.
  • Reduce writing workload with Email Content Creation, which can auto-generate personalized emails for improved testing and engagement.
  • Improve Marketing ROI with Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud, which automatically connects first-party data, revenue data, and third-party paid media data for a more comprehensive view of audience engagement.
  • Deliver the right message at the right time with Rapid Identity Resolution, Segmentation, and Engagement, which automatically resolves customer identities and refreshes segments in Data Cloud to help ensure up-to-date accuracy.

Commerce GPT, the company said, “will enable companies to deliver customized commerce experiences at every step of the buyer’s journey with auto-generated insights and recommendations based on unified real-time data from Data Cloud.”

Features include the ability to automate growth and conversion strategies while maximizing merchant productivity with Goals-Based Commerce. This tool empowers businesses to set targets and goals, and then provides actionable insights and proactive recommendations on how to meet them.

Powered by Data Cloud, Einstein AI and Flow, it offers recommendations toward delivering desired outcomes, ranging from improving margins to increasing average order value (AOV).

The Commerce Concierge experience was also introduced. Built on top of Commerce GPT, the Concierge experience uses bot and generative technology to drive a 1:1 personalization experience when customers reach out over any marketing channel.

David Schmaier, president and chief product officer at Salesforce, said “businesses are looking to harness new AI advances and tap into vast troves of data to deliver personalized customer experiences across every interaction.”

Two additional announcements made at Connections revolved around Salesforce’s partnership with the Google Cloud platform, a collaboration that will bring data and LLM from Google, and the signing of a partnership with Typeface, a company that builds generative content, imagery and layout for website and email use. Using Typeface’s content, teams can create contextual visual assets for multi-channel campaigns.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Breanna Schnurr
Breanna Schnurrhttps://breannaschnurr.wixsite.com/breanna-schnurr
Breanna Schnurr is a recent journalism graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. She loves writing about all things data, travel, tech, lifestyle and subculture. You can reach out to Breanna via [email protected]
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, June 12, 2023 – Replace compromised Barracuda email gateways, and more holes found in MOVEit
Next article
Reuters reports EU approval of Broadcom’s VMware buy imminent

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.