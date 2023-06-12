Salesforce announces new AI offerings for marketing, commerce specialists

Customer relationship management company Salesforce last week launched two new generative artificial intelligence (AI) product offerings – Marketing GPT and Commerce GPT – at its Connections sales conference .

Stephen Hammond, executive vice president (EVP) and general manager (GM) of Salesforce’s marketing cloud, announced the Marketing GPT platform, which he said will help marketing teams with email creation and the understanding of campaign performance.

According to a release issued by the company, “it will empower marketers to deliver personalized, relevant and engaging experiences across every touchpoint with generative AI and first-party data from the company’s Data Cloud.”

With a combination of the two, said Salesforce, marketers will be able to:

Work smarter with Segment Creation , which gives marketers the ability to create audience segments quickly and improve targeting using natural language prompts and AI-driven recommendations based on trusted data from Data Cloud.

, which gives marketers the ability to create audience segments quickly and improve targeting using natural language prompts and AI-driven recommendations based on trusted data from Data Cloud. Reduce writing workload with Email Content Creation , which can auto-generate personalized emails for improved testing and engagement.

, which can auto-generate personalized emails for improved testing and engagement. Improve Marketing ROI with Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud , which automatically connects first-party data, revenue data, and third-party paid media data for a more comprehensive view of audience engagement.

, which automatically connects first-party data, revenue data, and third-party paid media data for a more comprehensive view of audience engagement. Deliver the right message at the right time with Rapid Identity Resolution, Segmentation, and Engagement, which automatically resolves customer identities and refreshes segments in Data Cloud to help ensure up-to-date accuracy.

Commerce GPT, the company said, “will enable companies to deliver customized commerce experiences at every step of the buyer’s journey with auto-generated insights and recommendations based on unified real-time data from Data Cloud.”

Features include the ability to automate growth and conversion strategies while maximizing merchant productivity with Goals-Based Commerce. This tool empowers businesses to set targets and goals, and then provides actionable insights and proactive recommendations on how to meet them.

Powered by Data Cloud, Einstein AI and Flow, it offers recommendations toward delivering desired outcomes, ranging from improving margins to increasing average order value (AOV).

The Commerce Concierge experience was also introduced. Built on top of Commerce GPT, the Concierge experience uses bot and generative technology to drive a 1:1 personalization experience when customers reach out over any marketing channel.

David Schmaier, president and chief product officer at Salesforce, said “businesses are looking to harness new AI advances and tap into vast troves of data to deliver personalized customer experiences across every interaction.”

Two additional announcements made at Connections revolved around Salesforce’s partnership with the Google Cloud platform, a collaboration that will bring data and LLM from Google, and the signing of a partnership with Typeface, a company that builds generative content, imagery and layout for website and email use. Using Typeface’s content, teams can create contextual visual assets for multi-channel campaigns.