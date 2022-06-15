Thursday, June 16, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
54
0
Communications & TelecomInfrastructureMobility

Rogers launches faster 5G service on 3500MHz mid-band spectrum

Tom Li
Drone shot of a cell tower at sunset overlooking a suburban area
shaunl via getty

Rogers has become the first mobile service provider to launch 5G service using the mid-band 3,500Mhz spectrum.

The service was first deployed in Nanaimo, British Columbia, with Canada’s major cities to follow. In its press release, the company said it aims to blanket more regions according to the ISED timetable laid out in item 336 of its auction framework.

In Canada’s mid-band spectrum auction, Rogers paid a whopping C$3.3 billion to acquire 3,500MHz licenses in 169 Canadian regions, covering 99.4 per cent of Canada’s total population.

Rogers was also the first carrier to deploy the first 5G core, the data backend of its 5G service, in October 2021. With the rollout, Rogers became the first carrier to offer standalone 5G service, meaning that it no longer needed to rely on the less efficient 4G backhaul to manage data. Having a fully 5G-enabled service system unlocks benefits including more advanced network slicing and faster edge computing.

Related:
Rogers launches its standalone 5G network, but it needs certified phones to work

What this means for Canadians

The most immediate benefit is download speed for compatible devices. The 5G network operates on three bands: low band, mid-band, and high-band (mmWave). The general rule of thumb is that the higher the frequency, the higher capacity to carry data and therefore the higher the bandwidth. Before the 3,500 MHz launch, Rogers chiefly provided 5G service on 2,500MHz and 600 MHz spectrum bands.

Additionally, the deployment of the new service inches closer to realizing some long-promised use cases and enhancing existing ones. Virtual reality/augmented reality applications, remote work, telehealth, and critical services can all take advantage of the new service to develop new use cases and adopt new technologies like IoT sensors. Mid-band 5G also goes a long way in supporting research, private wireless networks, and industrial operations, as well as providing more reliable fixed wireless and home internet services to rural areas.

Rogers says it has tested a hockey Augmented Reality Immersive in-venue fan experience in partnership with AWS Outpost Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Ericsson, and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) to showcase expected benefits to fans.

The company also recently announced a partnership with Microsoft to modernize Rogers’ operations and optimize its networks using Azure Cloud.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleMontreal firm delivers Canada’s first quantum computer for public research
Next articleEnterprises want to modernize applications – they’re just not sure how

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com