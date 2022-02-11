Friday, February 11, 2022
Rogers Business introduces new IoT solutions for smart buildings and smart cities

Tom Li
Source: metamorworks | Getty Images

Rogers Business, the enterprise-focused division of Rogers Communications, announced new smart city and smart buildings internet of things (IoT) solutions on Feb. 10.

Expanding Rogers’ existing IoT portfolio, these new solutions from various Rogers partners enhance responsiveness and efficiency in water, parking, traffic, transit and fleet management. New smart buildings solution were also introduced with advanced technologies in air quality, security, and digital signage solutions.

The full list of newly introduced products includes:

Smart cities

  • Smart water management with Ayyeka – Real-time alerts on water and wastewater infrastructure
  • Smart parking with Cleverciti – AI-powered parking guidance solution to cut traffic congestion and emissions
  • Smart traffic with NoTraffic – Autonomous traffic management platform to improve roadway safety
  • Mixed fleet management with Titan GPS – Manage service vehicles, winter fleets and heavy equipment to minimize fuel usage, provide engine diagnostics and route efficiency
  • Transit fleet management with ISR Transit – Optimize routes and reduces trips for transit fleets

Smart buildings

  • Indoor air quality control with IES Ventures – Uses sensors to monitor air quality and provide decontamination for cleaner air
  • Digital signage with Corum Digital Corporation – Vibrant and engaging digital display and touchscreen kiosks
  • Smart washrooms with Mero Technologies – Provide near real-time data on washroom consumables and foot traffic
  • Water leak detection with Eddy Solutions – Detects water leaks in near real-time and provides valves that automatically stop water flow to prevent property damage
  • Smart security with Caliber Communications – Provides early detection and deterrence of criminal activity

“As we look to the future, digital connectivity will play a crucial role in urban planning and the sustainability of our communities, from small towns to large city centres,” said Ron McKenzie, president of Rogers Business. “Research we commissioned from IDC shows us that communities investing in smart city solutions will be better prepared to respond to both current and future challenges. We’re proud to work with an ecosystem of IoT solution providers and deliver managed services to help our customers build smarter, safer, more efficient communities today and for generations to come.”

Tom Li
Tom Li
