Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Rogers acquires Nova Scotia’s Cross Country TV

Tom Li
Ethernet cables connected

Rogers has quietly snapped up regional communication and internet service provider Cross Country TV, based in Nova Scotia, according to a notice posted on Cross Country’s website.

As first reported by Cartt on March 24, the notice informed Cross Country TV customers that business will continue as usual. The company wrote that it will continue to operate under the same name and that all of its staff has joined the Rogers team.

Cross Country TV's service area in Nova Scotia.
Cross Country TV’s service area in Nova Scotia. Source: Cross Country TV

Cross Country TV provides internet, TV and landline phone services in an area just east of the Bay of Fundy, between Berwick and the Minas Basin. It offers cable and fibre optic internet, as well as wireless internet access in remote areas.

IT World Canada has reached out to Rogers and Cross Country TV for comments.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
