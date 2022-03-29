Rogers acquires Nova Scotia’s Cross Country TV

Rogers has quietly snapped up regional communication and internet service provider Cross Country TV, based in Nova Scotia, according to a notice posted on Cross Country’s website.

As first reported by Cartt on March 24, the notice informed Cross Country TV customers that business will continue as usual. The company wrote that it will continue to operate under the same name and that all of its staff has joined the Rogers team.

Cross Country TV provides internet, TV and landline phone services in an area just east of the Bay of Fundy, between Berwick and the Minas Basin. It offers cable and fibre optic internet, as well as wireless internet access in remote areas.

IT World Canada has reached out to Rogers and Cross Country TV for comments.