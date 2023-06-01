RBC confirms online, mobile banking issues

Royal Bank of Canada confirmed this morning that it is aware of an issue that is preventing transactions from appearing in online and mobile banking.

Hi, we are aware that there is a current issue with the display of transactions in online and mobile banking. We are working at resolving this as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience. ^V — RBC (@RBC) June 1, 2023

Users took to Twitter to complain about the issue, starting at around 8am this morning.

Many pointed out the fact that they are getting paid today, and they will be unable to pay their landlords and other bills.

In regard to this, RBC tweeted that that customers should speak with their employers about payroll deposits. It added, “we process all incoming deposits with overnight processing and would not have them held.”

Some users also pointed out issues with logging on the banking app, to which the Toronto-based company replied that it was not aware of login issues and recommended that customers call 1-800-769-2555.

As of an hour ago, RBC acknowledged that its tech team is still actively looking into the issue.

The issue, which lasted several hours, has now been resolved, RBC confirmed. It did not clarify what led to the glitch.

Updated: 2.21PM 6/1/2023