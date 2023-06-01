SUBSCRIBE
RBC confirms online, mobile banking issues

Ashee Pamma

Royal Bank of Canada confirmed this morning that it is aware of an issue that is preventing transactions from appearing in online and mobile banking.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the issue, starting at around 8am this morning.

Many pointed out the fact that they are getting paid today, and they will be unable to pay their landlords and other bills.

In regard to this, RBC tweeted that that customers should speak with their employers about payroll deposits. It added, “we process all incoming deposits with overnight processing and would not have them held.”

Some users also pointed out issues with logging on the banking app, to which the Toronto-based company replied that it was not aware of login issues and recommended that customers call 1-800-769-2555.

As of an hour ago, RBC acknowledged that its tech team is still actively looking into the issue.

The issue, which lasted several hours, has now been resolved, RBC confirmed. It did not clarify what led to the glitch.

Updated: 2.21PM 6/1/2023 

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
