SUBSCRIBE
134
0
MedicalSecurity

Ransomware gang continues to publish data stolen from Ontario hospitals

Howard Solomon

The Daxin Team ransomware group has released its third tranche of data stolen from southwestern Ontario hospitals that share an IT services provider because it can’t get a penny from the institutions.

According to Canadian-based Emsisoft threat researcher Brett Callow, this third installment of data was released Sunday. The gang promises to release databases full of information soon.

The institutions in the group — Bluewater Health of Sarnia, Chatham Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare of Leamington, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital, along with shared service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization — were hit by a cyber attack late last month that forced the curtailment of some healthcare services.

The websites of the hospitals continue to post an alert notice that their IT systems are still suffering from the attack. It says they are working “around the clock to restore systems.”

According to DataBreaches.net, this latest leak has a great deal of sensitive patient information and IT-related information.

The news site also says it spoke to someone from the group who said it has been considering different strategies for dealing with victims who do not pay, including possibly selling some of the stolen data rather than leaking it.

In an earlier story, the spokesman for the attackers said, “the networks were completely transparent – we could go anywhere.”  When DataBreaches asked if that was because of password re-use or failure to segment, or some other reason, Daixin answered, “Maybe they had some kind of segmentation, but the fact that even the wifi in the hospitals disappeared after we attacked can speak to its level. The passwords for some administrator accounts across all hospital domains were the same.”

When asked how many files had been encrypted the person replied, “I’m assuming we’re talking about thousands of hosts.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, Nov. 6, 2023 – Okta employee faulted for HAR hack, another US school board’s data stolen, and more
Next article
Ericsson unveils software toolkit to bolster 5G network capabilities

Featured Articles

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.