Quebecor launches MVNO service, starts expanding Videotron, Fizz and Freedom Mobile service areas across Canada

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Credit: Quebecor

Quebecor today announced the launch of its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) service, as well as the expansion of the service territories of its Videotron, Fizz, and Freedom Mobile brands in Canada. This is a gradual expansion that will allow the three brands to offer their services to millions of additional Canadian consumers.

Related: Companies have 90 days to negotiate MVNO agreements, CRTC rules

The MVNO framework was put in place by the CRTC. An MVNO is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers. It enters into business agreements with other mobile network operators to obtain bulk access to network services at wholesale rates, then sets retail prices independently. Currently, Quebecor has agreements in place with Rogers and Bell.

“The creation of the regulatory framework for MVNO services by the CRTC was a crucial step in strengthening competition in Canada’s wireless sector,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, president and CEO of Quebecor. “This framework enables us to step up the roll-out of our wireless products and services beyond the reach of our current network infrastructure starting today and give millions of Canadians access to more choice, better service quality and better prices.”

Active in the field of telecommunications, entertainment, media and culture, Quebecor employs more than 10,000 people in Canada. The company was founded in 1950.

Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at [email protected]
