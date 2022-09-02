SUBSCRIBE
17
0
Security

Protect your customers and grow your business with Zero Trust

Glenn Weir

Organizations that go Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) have effectively moved on from the standard security approach of placing IT systems behind a (supposedly) impenetrable network perimeter. ZTNA is gaining popularity rapidly. Gartner recently published eight cyber predictions for the next few years, and recently predicted that ZTNA’s star would continue to rise in the post-global crisis Hybrid Office Era.

There may still be some who consider “Zero Trust” a buzzword, but that number is dwindling. Most by now have seen the new world of work now upon us for what it is – a jungle of devices and user types and work situations splashed across the planet. Given the challenges facing companies now as they work to keep their prow pointed in the right direction, ZTNA – a security model that assumes no one and nothing is trustworthy – appears the smart way forward for companies looking to keep their systems secure.

“It’s an unforgiving world today,” said ITWC CIO Jim Love. “To an extent it always was, but it’s so much more dangerous now – no longer enough to run with a firewall and some passwords. This is why CIOs and other decision-makers are adopting Zero Trust. To anyone who says it’s an extreme way to go, remember that today’s hackers take no prisoners. They’re brilliant at what they do and they don’t take days off. Given this, is there any choice but to go with an approach that assumes nothing and trusts no one?”

Welcome to the “next normal” – the era of remote workers, hybrid offices, and devices everywhere. How’s it all shaping up for your organization? Do you have your cyber house in order? Are you 100 per cent certain that your systems are secure?

On the afternoon of [Date] you might want to devote an hour to participating in Zero Means Zero: Adopting ZTNA for the Hybrid Office Era</strong>. In this briefing, cybersecurity author Brennen Schmidt will be joined by Fortinet infosec expert Rafi Wanounou to discuss Zero Trust in depth. Following this discussion, you will have an opportunity to ask Brennen or Rafi any questions you may have about ZTNA or security in general.

SOUNDS GREAT – I’LL BE THERE

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Glenn Weir
Glenn Weir
Content writer at IT World Canada. Book lover. Futurist. Sports nut. Once and future author. Would-be intellect. Irish-born, Canadian-raised.
Previous articleCyber Security Today, Sept. 2, 2022 – Hundreds of insecure mobile apps found, guidance for securely creating software and an uproar over American police cellphone tracking
Next articleInside the Ragnar Locker ransomware

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.