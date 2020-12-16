Peter MacKay hired as advisor at Deloitte Canada and McInnes Cooper

Canadian lawyer and former senior cabinet minister in the country’s federal government Peter MacKay has been hired as a strategic advisor to Deloitte Canada and Canadian law firm McInnes Cooper.

MacKay will provide Deloitte Canada with strategic advice on projects related to the firm’s government and public service industry practice, focusing on defense modernization, justice reform, infrastructure and economic development, the company noted in a press release. He will deliver executive advisory support, serving Deloitte’s public and private sector clients.

“Peter joins Deloitte Canada with tremendous leadership experience as a former senior cabinet minister in the country’s federal government. While at the helm of critical government portfolios, he confronted issues of national importance with pragmatism and resourcefulness—working diligently and passionately to strengthen the country for all Canadians,” said Anthony Viel, chief executive officer at Deloitte Canada.

At McInnes Cooper, MacKay will provide advice to the business and public sector clients of the company from across the world on various matters.

Mackay served as a cabinet minister at the Parliament of Canada in various portfolios for roughly two decades. He was the justice and attorney general and was a part of the Department of National Defense, Foreign Affairs and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. He chaired the Government National security committee for almost 10 years.

Mackay started his legal career in Nova Scotia as a Crown Prosecutor (Criminal Law Division) and worked as a general practitioner before entering politics. He is entering his 30th year as a member of the Nova Scotia Barristers society and is also called to the bar in Ontario.

