New 21-Day Data Challenge from Lighthouse Labs will help Canadians gain experience working with data

Demand for data analysts is increasing rapidly in Canada, and tech education company Lighthouse Labs is putting the call out for interested applicants to sign up for its new upskilling initiative called the 21-Day Data Challenge.

By registering for this free program, which begins Feb. 17, participants will be able to improve their data literacy by gaining hands-on experience using, organizing and understanding data. They also get to bag some prizes at the same time.

Each participant will play as Dot, an urbanite who decides to foster an off-the-grid lifestyle by moving to a cabin away from the city. Data skills will be required to help Dot find their way from surviving to thriving in their new rural environment.

“The wide applicability of data skills is why they’ve become very valuable. But developing a new skill can be difficult. You’ve probably already worked with data in some shape or form, reviewing a spreadsheet of statistics or managing customer data. But to truly learn how to master data, you need to dive right in and immerse yourself in it. You need to commit to practicing every day. And that’s why Lighthouse Labs created the 21-Day Data Challenge,” says the Lighthouse Labs’ website.

Designed to encourage Canadians to build cyclic data practice habits through daily prize giveaways, the challenges will take around 10-20 minutes to complete. Lighthouse Labs produced resources to help those who are completely new to data prepare for the daily challenges ahead. Participants will also have access to a community forum to get tips and hints from.

The sign-up sheet can be accessed here, and applicants can decide to run it solo or join a team.

