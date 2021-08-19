Motorola Solutions opens new network security operations centre in Canada

Motorola Solutions opened its new network and security operations centre (NSOC) in Gatineau, Quebec on Aug 11 to protect communications for Canada’s emergency services and critical infrastructures.

George Krausz, president of Motorola Solutions Canada, explained to IT World Canada that the new NSOC provides fault detection and fault correction for all Motorola Solutions’s products in land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE networks, command centre software, and video security and access control. It also provides cybersecurity functions such as detection of intrusions and cyber attacks, and application of security patches.

The new NSOC is part of Motorola Solutions’ strategy to help secure government software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud solutions. Krausz noted that company has designed its products around the Canadian Centre for Cybersecurity’s requirements

The press release further noted that the NSOC’s services adhere to the Canadian ITSG33 cybersecurity framework, and the NSOC is a data sovereign environment where sensitive data access is role-based and will be viewed only by federally screened personnel.

“We are honoured to welcome Motorola Solutions to the Gatineau Connexit́é cybersecurity cluster,” said Antoine Normand, chairman of In-Sec-M, a security non-profit, in the announcement. “Their networks and technologies are relied upon by first responders, including police, fire and emergency medical services, across the country, and the security of these systems is paramount. They are an integral member of In-Sec-M, who will help promote the innovation and the growth of Canada’s cybersecurity industry.”

Krausz said that while the new NSOC could work with the National Public Safety Broadband Network that’s currently under development, it’s not the key focus for Motorola Solutions at this time.

In an email to IT World Canada, Motorola said that the NSOC is primarily for Motorola products, but the cybersecurity services cover all Motorola product portfolios and in addition is able to secure third-party solutions within enterprise environments.