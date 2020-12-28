More noteworthy cybersecurity news stories from 2020

Here are some of the biggest cybersecurity-related news stories of 2020. Most are Canadian, but some are of enough significance that they are included here. The list might have been longer but a number of companies whose names were posted by ransomware groups refused to confirm if they were hit and their data copied:

Other Canadian organizations we wrote about in connection with incidents included Bird Construction, the government of Prince Edward Island; the B.C. district of Squamish, the Telus-owned wireless carrier Koodo; Ontario retailer the Beer Store; the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada ; Brookfield Residential Properties; the College of Nurses of Ontario; Ottawa-based e-commerce platform Shopify; steel manufacturer Stelco; post-secondary institute Saskatchewan Polytechnc; the city of Saint John, N.B.; and Calgary energy firm Parkland.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!

We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.



Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note → , Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Sponsor: CanadianCIO

A SURVIVAL GUIDE BY CLAUDIO SILVESTRI, VICE-PRESIDENT AND CIO, NAV CANADA