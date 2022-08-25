SUBSCRIBE
62
0
PrivacySecurity

More details emerge on BRP breach; additional employee data stolen

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Data Breach Graphic
Image by GOCMEN via GettyImages.ca

BRP, Quebec’s flagship of the recreational vehicle industry, published an update yesterday evening about the cyberattack it suffered on August 9th.

The company has discovered, as part of its ongoing investigation into the cyberattack, that other information about its employees has been compromised, specifically certain login credentials of employees using BRP computers for personal purposes, a- she clarified.

As a precautionary measure, and to better protect its employees’ information, BRP has asked them to change their personal passwords. In addition, as a preventive measure, it will offer credit monitoring services to all its employees.

BRP further stated that the investigation is ongoing and that the situation continues to evolve. At this time, the company has no evidence that its customers’ personal information was compromised.

Finally, it said that its absolute priority is to mitigate the consequences of the cyberattack and that it continues to put in place all the necessary measures to protect the integrity of its systems and data, and the information of its employees and its stakeholders.

In addition, Montreal newspaper La Presse reported yesterday that the network of BRP dealers, independent companies that sell its products, is hard hit by the cyberattack. The computer portal that retailers use to place and track their orders for equipment and spare parts has been non-functional, or only offers limited functionality, since the attack.

La Presse also reported that the situation is a major source of frustration and concern, both for dealers and for their customers who have to deal with significant delays in the delivery of new vehicles and parts.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Renaud Larue-Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at rlaruelanglois@itwc.ca
Previous articleEmployers need to magnetize their workforces rather than mandate a return to office, says new report from Poly
Next articleIntel signs a ‘first-of-its-kind’ co-investment agreement with Canadian asset management company

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.