Microsoft to replace MCSA, MCSD, and MCSE with role-based certifications

Microsoft announced on Feb. 27 that its role-based certificates will replace existing Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA), Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD), and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) certificates on June 30, 2020.

The Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) certifications will not be affected.

Those who are currently working towards any of the retiring certs are now on a deadline to complete them before they’re gone. Microsoft says that the retiring certs will remain on the Microsoft transcript for two years after June 30, 2020.

The exam restructuring also changes the way Microsoft partners obtain their competencies. Passing an exam before its retirement would still count towards the Microsoft partner competency requirement for 12 months. New exams and certification guides will be available in the Partner Center section in March 2020.

Microsoft recommends IT professionals pursue a role-based certification to update their skills.

Microsoft announced its role-based certifications at its Ignite event in 2018. Instead of isolated technology certifications, role-based certifications consolidates the required training into job-specific programs. The programs are divided into fundamental, associate, and expert level certifications.

For a full list of retiring exams and certificates, refer to Microsoft’s blog post.

