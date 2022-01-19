Wednesday, January 19, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
46
0
InfrastructurePrivacy & SecuritySoftware

Microsoft releases out-of-band patches to address issues from January’s Patch Tuesday

Lynn Greiner
Patching icon
Source: NiroDesign | Getty Images

Microsoft has issued a series of out-of-band (OOB) patches to correct problems, which included Windows domain controller boot loops and Hyper-V failure, caused by the January 11 Patch Tuesday updates. The original updates had been pulled later in the week after widespread issues were reported, and many customers who had installed them were forced to roll them back, in the process also removing the security updates included in the cumulative update.

Some admins have complained on Reddit that it was unclear whether they must reinstall the bad updates before applying the OOB patches (short answer: no, they don’t), however Microsoft says in an article about update types that OOB patches are always cumulative, so supersede prior updates, except in the case of down-level platforms like Windows Server 2012 R2. For those, Microsoft’s Cliff Fisher explains in a Twitter thread, the system must be otherwise up to date (in this case, with December’s patches) before installing the January OOB patch.

The updates listed below are now available, with all but two created as optional updates in Windows Update. KB5010794 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2, and KB5010797 for Windows Server 2012 are available only through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Check the release notes in each knowledgebase (KB) article for more information on what the update addresses.

  • Windows 11, version 21H1 (original release): KB5010795
  • Windows Server 2022: KB5010796
  • Windows 10, version 21H2: KB5010793
  • Windows 10, version 21H1: KB5010793
  • Windows 10, version 20H2, Windows Server, version 20H2: KB5010793
  • Windows 10, version 20H1, Windows Server, version 20H1: KB5010793
  • Windows 10, version 1909, Windows Server, version 1909: KB5010792
  • Windows 10, version 1809, Windows Server, version 1809, Windows Server 2019: KB5010791
  • Windows 10, version 1607, Windows Server 2016: KB5010790
  • Windows 10, version 1507: KB5010789
  • Windows 7 SP1: KB5010798
  • Windows Server 2008 SP2: KB5010799
  • Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2: KB5010794
  • Windows Server 2012: KB5010797

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous articleInside Prometheus, a traffic delivery service used by threat actors

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Infrastructure

BMC to buy ID management company

Paul Roberts - 0