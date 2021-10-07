Thursday, October 7, 2021
Infrastructure

Micron releases 7400 NVMe enterprise SSDs

Tom Li
Micron 7400 entrerprise SSDs. Credit: Micron

Micron has released its 7400 series NVMe SSDs for the enterprise, targeting security and high-performance in the data centre.

The drives come in seven form factors, including a PCIe 4 M.2 2280 one that comes with power loss protection. Other sizes include the more traditional 2.5-inch U.3 in both 14mm and 7mm thickness for front-access server platforms, as well as three different sizes of the new E1.S enterprise SSD form factor (EDSFF). The company says the various options enable greater density and more cooling options. Capacities range between 400GB and 7.68TB.

Micron 7400 SSDs
Micron 7400 SSDs. Credit: Micron

The Micron 7400 SSDs are fully vertically integrated, meaning that the company produces all components of the product, including the NAND, controller, firmware, and DRAM.

Additionally, the 7400 SSDs support up to 128 namespaces to allow logical division of the SSD into smaller sections, each with its own I/O submission and completion queues. This prevents the I/Os for each namespace from interfering with one another, making it ideal for storage sharing over high-bandwidth fabrics.

Being enterprise devices, the Micron 7400 SSDs are hardened with standards-based features like TCG-Opal 2.01 and IEEE-1667, as well as safeguards such as Micron’s Secure Execution Environment (SEE), which uses a security microprocessor and dedicated memory to protect data at rest.

The Micron 7400 SSDs are available now. IT World Canada has reached out to the company for pricing information and will update the article once it receives a reply.

