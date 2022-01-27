Thursday, January 27, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
84
0
Privacy & SecuritySoftware

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye combo is now Trellix

Lynn Greiner
acquisition merger

Private equity giant Symphony Technology Group (STG), which last year snapped up McAfee‘s enterprise business for US$4 billion after the company decided to become a pure-play consumer cybersecurity company, and then acquired FireEye for US$1.2 billion after it split from Mandiant, this month launched an extended detection and response (XDR) solutions provider created from the merger of the two acquisitions.

Named Trellix, the new business has more than 40,000 customers, 5,000 employees, and nearly US$2 billion in annual revenue at its inception. The platform includes the endpoint, cloud, collaboration, data and user, application, and infrastructure security capabilities from its component organizations. The separate FireEye and McAfee Enterprise brands in the platform are now retired.

Other parts of the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge portfolio – Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) – are expected to be launched as a separate business later this quarter.

The company said that the new name “evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support structured growth of climbing plants and trees. Trellix will deliver its brand promise to build resilient and confident organizations through living security – security technology that learns and adapts to protect operations from the most advanced threat actors.”

“As today’s organizations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth and resiliency,” said chief executive officer Bryan Palma. “Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence.”

UPDATE: The former senior vice president and general manager of Cisco’s security business, Gee Rittenhouse, has today been named chief executive officer of what is currently known (temporarily) as McAfee Enterprise, the new secure service edge business. A spokesperson has confirmed that the company will be rebranded for its formal launch later this quarter.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree.
Previous articleLinux vulnerability allows any unprivileged user to gain full root privileges: Report
Next articleStolen Canadian payment card info as cheap as fancy lattes

CES 2022

After being all-digital last year, the Consumer Electronics Show is back in Las Vegas for 2022. Find all the latest news and announcements from the showroom floor at CES 2022.

CES 2022 NEWS COVERAGE

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
oops, mistake, error
Privacy & Security

Misconfigured MongoDB database exposed customer data: Researcher

Howard Solomon - 0