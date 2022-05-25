Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Security

Mastercard Canada’s cyber centre of excellence adds collaboration facility

Howard Solomon

Mastercard has added an IT solutions testing and collaboration facility to its Vancouver, B.C.,-based Global Intelligence and Cyber Centre of Excellence.

The Experience Centre will allow Canadian and international developers to work on security innovation in digital payments, Mastercard said in a statement today.

“Rapid advancements in digital technology have changed the way we shop, pay, work and interact, but with increased convenience comes increased risk,” Mastercard Canada president Sasha Krstic said in a statement. “Building on the world-class innovations developed at our Centre of Excellence in Vancouver, this new Experience Centre offers a venue for much-needed industry collaboration to anticipate and neutralize ever-expanding cyber threats to our global digital economy.”

The Centre of Excellence was announced in 2020. The company said research from the centre is enhancing Mastercard solutions. For example, it says biometric security algorithms created there are creating new approaches to enhancing online security.

Mastercard says it has invested more than $6.3 million in strategic partnerships and knowledge-sharing across Canada’s entire tech ecosystem through the centre. These investments are designed to scale cyber and intelligence research and development and bring Canadian innovations to market fast, as well as to provide small businesses and entrepreneurs with the same cybersecurity tools and protection as larger enterprises.

Howard Solomon
