SUBSCRIBE
81
0
Security

Mandiant admits hacked X account didn’t have 2FA

Howard Solomon

Mandiant says the loss of control of its X/Twitter account last week was likely caused by a brute force password attack on one employee’s account by a cryptocurrency scammer.

Normally, two-factor authentication (2FA)would have mitigated the attack, the Google-owned division said in a tweet on Wednesday, “but due to some team transitions and a change in X’s 2FA policy, we were not adequately protected. We’ve made changes to our process to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

The tweet doesn’t explain the change in X’s 2FA policy, or how it contributed to the hack.

There is no evidence the attacker used malware or compromised any Mandiant or Google Cloud systems in the moves that led to account takeover, Mandiant also said in a separate blog.

In a brute force attack, a threat actor submits stolen usernames and passwords, passphrases or a list of suspected passwords to a login page until the correct one is found.

The threat actor who got access used it to post links to a cryptocurrency drainer phishing page. Drainers are malicious scripts and smart contracts that actors can leverage to siphon funds and/or digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens, from victims’ cryptocurrency wallets after they are tricked into approving transactions.

Along with the explanatory tweet, Mandiant published a detailed blog on a drainer it calls Clinksink which was temporarily leveraged by the attacker. “Numerous actors have conducted campaigns since December 2023 that leverage the Clinksink drainer to steal funds and tokens from Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency users,” it says.

The identified campaigns included at least 35 affiliate IDs that are associated with a common drainer-as-a-service (DaaS) which uses Clinksink. “The operator(s) of this DaaS provide the drainer scripts to affiliates in exchange for a percentage of the stolen funds, typically around 20 per cent. We estimate the total value of assets stolen by affiliates in these recent campaigns to be at least US$900,000.”

It’s not uncommon for attackers to use social media and chat applications, including X and Discord, to distribute cryptocurrency-themed phishing pages that entice victims to interact with the Clinksink drainer, the report says.

The incident is another example of why organizations have to ensure their social media accounts are locked down to prevent crooks from taking them over and leveraging their access for profit or mischief.

This week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission briefly lost control of its X account. In a tweet, X said the SEC didn’t have two-factor authentication protection enabled on the account. It said the cause was “an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the [SEC] account through a third party.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Jan.11- OpenAI’s GPT store; AI and disinformation top WEF’s list of global risks; Research links brain cells to computer chip
Next article
Warning issued to admins of Ivanti Connect Secure and Policy Secure gateways

Featured Articles

Leveraging ERP and AI to Anticipate and Respond to Consumer Behaviour

As companies aim to stay ahead of the curve with new...
Read more

Three reasons NOT to invest in Cybersecurity

By: Martin Hoz Are you an executive within a medium or large...
Read more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2024

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.