Magnet announces advisory board with 15 Canadian leaders

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) and Magnet, a platform that helps businesses and job seekers by providing tools and resources to navigate a changing labour market, have announced newly appointed members of Magnet’s inaugural Advisory Board.

Magnet, which was co-founded at TMU in 2014, is a social innovation platform with “a mission to accelerate inclusive economic growth in Canada,” the company said.

It serves to support businesses, helping them connect with talent and stakeholders such as service providers, industry associations, policy makers, and researchers. The company also partners with governments, educational institutions, and industry associations.

In July of this year, Magnet received a multi-million-dollar grant from the federal government to help provide thousands of work placements to students when it was selected to support the delivery of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). As part of CDAP, businesses can access funds to hire students or recent graduates for paid placements. Magnet will use the funding for up to 16,800 youth work placements across Canada over three years. In support of each placement, businesses are granted up to $7,300.

The company’s network is powered by WhoPlusYou, which has developed a way to connect job seekers, employers, community organizations, policy makers, and others for further opportunities.

“The appointment of the Advisory Board brings outstanding leaders together from across Canada, representing a cross-section of organizations and interests, skills and expertise,” says Mark Patterson, the executive director of Magnet. “The board will advise and provide guidance that will be so critical in Magnet’s plans to put Canada at the forefront of the future of work.”

The initial mandate of the board will be to provide guidance and foresight to TMU and Magnet on establishing its governance framework and ensuring a strategic growth agenda.

The inaugural board members are dedicated to driving innovation and systems-level change in the Canadian employment and training ecosystem. The Advisory Board represents a diverse range of leaders from various industries and sectors across the country.

Magnet Advisory Board members

The Magnet Advisory Board will be chaired by The Honourable Bill Morneau, former Minister of Finance, Government of Canada. Laurie Waye, president and chief executive officer of Coast Mountain College, will be vice-chair.

Chair: The Honourable Bill Morneau, Former Minister of Finance, Government of Canada

Vice-Chair: Dr. Laurie Waye, p resident and CEO, Coast Mountain College

Christian Dandeneau, CEO and co-founder, ID Fusion Software

Dr. Frederic Dimanche, d irector, Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University

Dr. Marketa Evans, v ice-president, Government and Stakeholder Partnerships, Colleges and Institutes Canada

Jean-Pierre Giroux, p resident, Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium

Paul Jenkins, Former Senior Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada

Dr. Alex (Sandy) MacDonald, p resident and CEO, Holland College

Dr. Matthew Mendelsohn, s enior Aavisor, Boston Consulting Group and Visiting Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University

Janice Price, p resident and CEO, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

Nobina Robinson, Senior Fellow, C.D. Howe Institute and CEO (retired), Polytechnics Canada

Norm Sabapathy, e xecutive vice-president, People, Communications and Technology, Cadillac Fairview Corporation

Mohit Talwar, p artner, Maverix Private Equity

Dr. Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University

Andrew Williams, p rincipal, Liberty Square Consulting

“The establishment of the inaugural Advisory Board is a key step in Magnet’s evolution and demonstrates exceptional support for Toronto Metropolitan University as a leader in the future of work,” said Steven N. Liss, TMU’s vice-president, research and innovation. “By leveraging our research, expertise and partnerships we bring value to the Canadian economy and enhance opportunities for the people of Canada.”