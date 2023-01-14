SUBSCRIBE
27
0
Artificial Intelligence

Louis Tetu, CEO of Coveo and the “Democratization of AI” – Hash Tag Trending the Weekend Edition interview.

Jim Love
Hashtag Trending Podcast

Recently the hottest topic in the IT space was the launch of  OpenAI’s chat GPT.  Suddenly, everyone was jumping on to test out a widely available AI program.  The interest in AI is exploding.

The IT industry is full of trends and bandwagons. But the huge interest in AI is not just because a cool AI tool captured our interest.  Months before ChatGPT hit the market,our CIO Census, a survey of Canadian CIOs, noted that analytics driven by AI was seen by CIOs as the technology that will have the greatest impact on their business over the next two years. ChatGPT hit the market at just the right time.

Are we at the point where AI will be, in the words of some, democratized? Will this be the catalyst that accelerates the growth and use of AI?

My guest this week is Louis Tetu, CEO of Chairman of Coveo. Coveo is a Canadian company that is a major player in the use of AI in business on the world stage. Long before ChatGPT hit the stage, Coveo had taken an AI offering and built it into a world wide business. He built that business long before AI was top of the news.

We had a wide ranging interview which explore AI in both a practical business application and with a mind to the future. That alone will make it a “must listen” to learn from someone who has already built a successful business based on an AI model.

But Louis is also a great example of the new wave of business. He’s concerned about and speaks knowledgeably about a number of other things.  He has a firm view on social media. He is also a real force in terms of social responsibility. We dive into Coveo’s commitment to donate 1 per cent of its time, products, profit and equity to non-profits.

It’s a wonderful discussion with a Canadian icon who has built a globally successful business.  I hope you enjoy it.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Jim Love
Jim Lovehttp://www.changethegame.ca
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, Week in Review for Friday, January 13, 2023

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.