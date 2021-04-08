LG promises three years of software updates for its phones

Although its mobile division is now defunct, LG says it will continue to update its premium smartphones for up to three years starting from the year of purchase.

Eligible devices include the LG G and V series released 2019 and later, as well as the LG Velvet and the LG Wing. The LG Stylo and K series will receive two years of updates. In addition, LG will also provide a year of warranty support.

LG will “continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners,” according to an April 8 news release. Its devices will remain available for purchase until inventory depletes.

At the time of writing, select models of the LG Velvet, K, and G series are available at Bell, Rogers, Telus and Freedom Mobile.

LG exited the smartphone market on April 5 after years of declining business. As previously reported, the company is looking to refocus the resources in other areas such as its smart home, AI, and electric vehicle business.

Bluetooth devices and mobile accessories are not affected by the closure.

The wind-down is expected to complete by July 31. With LG’s mobile division now gone, so has any hope of its newer innovations, such as the LG Wing, making their way into Canada.