Launching a new software platform? Try these 7 tests first. Hashtag Trending – Weekend Edition

Our topic today is launching a new software platform. It’s the dream of many entrepreneurs. It’s also a major deal for established companies. There’s a lot at stake. There’s a lot of hope and dreams attached to this. It can make or break a company….

You work madly. You sleep in the office. You live on pizza. You put your heart and soul and more into it…

Then comes the big day…

Sadly, a lot of software launches aren’t quite what we hope….

But hope isn’t a strategy. And with that much at stake, we need to make sure that we are really ready…

Our guest today is Ethen Drower, Co-Founder and Operating Partner of CiteMed, which is revolutionizing the European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) process.

Ethan educates others on the fundamentals of launching a successful software product, tips for aspiring entrepreneurs, and more. www.citemedical.com

Ethan is here to talk about what he’s learned about software launches and he’s encapsulated this into 7 key tests:

Market Validation and Interest Test

Rapid deployment

Being able to scale your infrastructure

Use feedback

Quality Assurance

Security

And my favourite – The “MVP Shame Test”

Check out the podcast to hear our discussion about the 7 tests.

