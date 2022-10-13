Key partnerships announced at Google Cloud Next 2022

At Google Cloud Next, the company announced new partnerships forged over the growing adoption of cloud services across the globe and by businesses of all sizes.

Here’s a rundown of the partnerships announced at the conference:

T-Mobile

Wireless provider T-Mobile is partnering with Google Cloud to deliver personalized services to customers wherever they are. Using Google Cloud’s BigQuery and BigQuery ML, T-Mobile seeks to understand customer behaviors, identify and predict trends and develop products accordingly. It will also use Google Cloud’s Dialogflow and Contact Center AI to offer AI-powered interactions designed to foster faster customer engagements and issue resolutions.

“At T-Mobile, creating frictionless, simplified, and personalized experiences is key to our relationship with customers,” said Marcus East, executive vice president and chief digital officer, T-Mobile. “We’re thrilled to work with Google Cloud to address trends in consumer behavior, drive deeper relationships, and evaluate our customer-first approach.”

2. Accenture

The expanded partnership between Accenture and Google Cloud seeks to help companies across the globe utilize the full power of cloud and data, and involves the following:

Google Cloud Talent Creation : Accenture will expand its professionals’ certifications to include 15,000 Google Cloud certifications in areas such as application modernization, data analytics and AI, mainframe migration, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

New Solutions Powered by Google Cloud : Accenture and Google Cloud will also develop solutions and accelerators for specialized industry use cases, such as customer transformation, sales and marketing optimization, smart analytics, visual inspection, and more.

New Global Innovation Hubs : Accenture and Google Cloud will invest further in new joint Innovation Hubs in Dublin and other global sites to iterate, pilot, and deploy innovative solutions on Google Cloud.

ai.RETAIL optimized for Google Cloud : Accenture’s integrated retail platform, ai.RETAIL, will be optimized to harness Google Cloud’s Product Discovery and Vertex AI capabilities to help companies improve consumer engagement and conversions and make their supply chain more sustainable.

3. Toyota

This expanded partnership between Toyota and Lexus next-generation audio multimedia systems and Google Cloud’s AI-based speech services is marked by the launch of Speech-on-Device, a new Google Cloud AI product, building on innovations from Google Assistant. and Google Pixel that equips embedded devices with the same AI-based speech recognition and synthesis available in the cloud, regardless of internet connectivity, to future Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

4. Coinbase

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase has selected Google Cloud as its strategic cloud provider to build advanced exchange and data services, process blockchain data at scale, and enhance the global reach of its crypto services by leveraging Google’s fiber-optic network.

Google Cloud, will allow its customers in the Web3 ecosystem to pay for its cloud services via select cryptocurrencies using Coinbase Commerce, Coinbase’s cryptocurrency payment platform.

With this partnership, Web3 developers can also access Google’s BigQuery crypto public datasets, which will be powered by Coinbase Cloud Nodes, across leading blockchains.

Google will use Coinbase Prime for institutional crypto services such as secure custody and reporting.

5. Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Building on a more than ten year partnership, Snap Inc is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud to bolster its customer experience and deliver more personalized solutions.

Google Cloud’s data cloud services aim to provide Snap the capabilities to gather, quantify, and develop insights about its community, eco-system, and B2B (business to business) partner network, while Google Cloud’s AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) service and Vertex AI are designed to enable Snap to focus on its core business.

“Snap operates in a highly competitive environment and must continually innovate, create new products, and enhance existing products,” said Kirsten Kliphouse, President, Google Cloud. “We’re proud that Google Cloud will continue to be Snap’s valued partner as it works to attract, retain, and grow its global community.”

6. Wayfair

American home goods and furniture e-commerce company Wayfair has fully migrated its data center applications and services to Google cloud to establish a unified public cloud strategy and help the retailer increase burst capacity, business agility and adapt to technical innovations, with uses of AI/ML to help drive personalized customer experiences and tackle cybersecurity threats.

Reportedly, Wayfair’s migration to Google Cloud involved retiring 330,000 CPU (Central Processing Unit) cores, 23,000 operating system instances, more than 8,500 applications, and more than 5,700 Kubernetes namespaces, as well as retraining Wayfair staff on the new technologies.

“Google Cloud is a key part of our innovation strategy to adapt and thrive in a landscape that shifts as quickly as consumer preferences do,” said Fiona Tan, chief technology officer, Wayfair. “The complete migration of our data center operations to Google Cloud is an essential part of ensuring Wayfair’s long-term competitiveness and resilience”

7. Twiga Foods

Twiga Foods, an e-commerce platform that provides fresh local produce to shops of all sizes across Kenya will leverage Google Cloud technologies to connect farmers directly with vendors and increase accessibility to food items in Kenya, while allowing more accurate ordering of food items and reducing waste of perishable goods during the distribution process.

“The work we are doing with Twiga Foods is not just about an e-commerce platform choosing a cloud provider to run its systems and store data. It also is about showing how technology and the power of AI and machine learning can help a nation address sustainability challenges head on such as waste reduction and food security.” said Niral Patel, director, Google Cloud Africa.

8. Rite Aid

American drugstore chain, Rite Aid will be migrating key applications to Google Cloud’s Anthos, a managed platform for application deployment. Applications include Rite Aid’s vaccine scheduling tool, customer messaging infrastructure, and digital engagement platform, providing approximately 2,350 pharmacies with cloud computing capabilities to maintain business continuity and resilience during natural disasters and health crises.

Rite Aid will also utilize Google Cloud Big Query and Google Cloud’s Retail Search to deliver more personalized customer experiences and power data-driven business operations.

9. Prudential PLC

UK-based life and health insurance company, Prudential PLC announced that it will leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities to expedite its digital transformation and scale user engagement of its health and wealth platform, Pulse.

“Through this strategic partnership, we will leverage new technology solutions to make the Pulse platform more intelligent and engaging with the aim of reaching out to more people across Asia and Africa, in particular those who cannot easily access health and financial information and services.” said Solmaz Altin, managing director, Strategic Business Group, Prudential.

10. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

ASX has migrated its data and analytics footprint to Google Cloud to enhance its capabilities to inform product innovation and extend access to insights for ASX and its local and global customers.

“We operate critical infrastructure that underpins both the Australian and New Zealand financial markets, so having access to best-in-class technology is critical.” said Dan Chesterman, group executive, Technology and Data, chief information officer at ASX. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud enables us to make data and insights accessible in a flexible and scalable environment. It will help us bring new products and services to market faster.”