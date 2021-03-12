ITWC launches 2021 Canadian IT Skill Survey

ITWC and CanadianCIO, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) have launched the 2021 Canadian IT skills survey. The survey findings will provide valuable insights for IT professionals looking to secure and expand their careers in the future.

The survey results will be combined in a report with the best advice from top CIOs on the skills they expect will be most in-demand over the next five years, as well as career advice for young professionals.

The report comes at a crucial time of uncertainty.

“The COVID-19 crisis has had a dramatic impact on the pace of digital transformation and change in the workplace in Canada,” said Jim Love, ITWC CIO. “This one-of-a-kind study will provide guidance for IT professionals on how to prepare for these new realities.”

The national survey asks IT professionals across Canada about trends they believe will have the greatest impact on business and their jobs in the next five years. It also seeks their views on the skills, certifications, and work strategies they need to succeed in the future.

The final report will be shared with IT professionals who complete the survey to help them adapt to the post-pandemic world and beyond.

Download the 2020 Canadian IT Skills Report

Would you recommend this article? 0 0

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!

We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.



Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note → , Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Sponsor: LG

New technologies can ease the burden on IT departments while enhancing productivity and satisfaction for the end users they serve.