Communications & TelecomGovernment & Public Sector

ISED shares progress on goal to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet by 2030

Ashee Pamma

Yesterday, Innovation, Science And Economic Development Canada (ISED) reported on the government of Canada’s progress towards its commitment to connect 98 per cent of Canadian households to high-speed internet by 2026, and 100 per cent by 2030.

The government is on track to exceed its goal, the release said. Currently, 93.5 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed internet, compared to just 79 per cent in 2014. 

It also hit the target of delivering high-speed internet to 90 per cent of Canadians by 2021.

Investments made by the federal government, provinces and territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities, and internet service providers have helped expedite several broadband projects.

Since the start of this year alone, federal and provincial governments have invested more than $250 million in broadband projects to deliver high-speed internet to more than 55,000 homes, businesses and communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

These projects are part of the Universal Broadband Fund, announced in November 2020, that saw the government commit to a historic $3.25 billion investment to connect over 950,000  Canadian households, including over 29,000 Indigenous households. Since its launch, more than 260 projects and six federal-provincial funding agreements have been announced.

ISED also highlighted the High-speed Internet Access Dashboard, an online tool, updated on a quarterly basis, to enable Canadians to view national progress and government funding by province and territory. 

Another interactive tool is the National Broadband Internet Service Availability Map that allows Canadians to find internet service providers, as well as connectivity projects under way in their area.

