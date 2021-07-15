Inspiring momentum for innovation: Jennifer Quaglietta, Not for Profit CIO of the Year

Jennifer Quaglietta’s accomplishments at Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada (HIROC) read like a list of career highlights, yet it was only two years ago that she was brought on board to fill an inaugural role with the go-to insurance provider for healthcare organizations.

As HIROC’s VP, Performance Excellence and Information Services, Quaglietta was tasked with a major challenge: developing a strategy to strengthen the organization’s cybersecurity posture. “Not only was this achieved within 18 months,” said Pat Phelan, VP Market Research, Rimini Street, when announcing Quaglietta’s win as CIO of the Year for the Not for Profit sector, “but it also saved HIROC over $20,000 a month and resulted in new policies for cloud solution security assessments, open source software, external storage, and file sharing solutions.”

In addition to engaging her staff in design thinking and innovative projects, Quaglietta led the creation of a new data warehouse, helped deploy a sophisticated business intelligence tool, and enabled capabilities in machine learning. By implementing a digital and data plan, she made HIROC more agile, which in turn led to a number of positive outcomes, such as ensuring staff were empowered with easy access to reliable information and actionable insights, helping to drive business decisions with data and analytics evidence, and improving subscriber decision making through enhanced capabilities.

Other achievements during her brief tenure with HIROC are equally impressive. In addition to developing a comprehensive plan for managed cybersecurity services, Quaglietta conducted a mock disaster test to ensure business continuity in the event of a cyber incident. She also hosted HIROC’s first cybersecurity webinar, with over 250 attendees, and established a new advanced analytics department that realizes $500,000 in savings annually from an external service contract to streamline the department’s budget while maintaining the same services and functions.

What can you say about an individual who achieved all this in such a short time span and still managed to create an artificial intelligence risk management guide that has become one of HIROC’s top five downloaded resources? Perhaps Pat Phelan said it best during ITWC’s Digital Transformation Week program when she announced that Quaglietta had been named for CIO of the Year for the Not for Profit sector: Congratulations!