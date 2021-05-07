HomeInfrastructure
Infrastructure

Industry leaders form new Semiconductor Council to strengthen Canada’s chip supply chain

Tom Li
Tom Li
94
0
A wafer contains new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Int
Source: Intel

Semiconductor industry leaders have founded Canada’s Semiconductor Council to strengthen and secure its position in the semiconductor industry.

The current semiconductor shortage highlights the dire need to better secure and address semiconductor supply chains from manufacturing to delivery. While there are plenty of chip designers in Canada, homegrown semiconductor manufacturing capabilities are non-existent.

The council, founded on May 5, aims to bolster domestic development and manufacturing of semiconductor products.

The founding members include:

  • Salim Teja, partner of Radical Ventures
  • Pamela Pelletier, country manager of Dell
  • Kevin O’Neil, managing director of AMD
  • Sarah Prevette, chief executive officer of Future Design School and founder of BetaKit
  • Melissa Chee, President of ventureLAB

The press release noted that Canadian graduates are highly sought after by global semiconductor companies for being the cream of the crop in STEM talents. Statistica lists that nearly a quarter of all post-secondary enrollment was in computer and electronics-related programs in 2019. Canada needs a concerted effort to retain its talent domestically.

Related

Intel announces standalone foundry services group, updates technology roadmap, and more

“One of the biggest hurdles facing Canada’s domestic hardware and semiconductor companies is the lack of access to venture capital,” said Teja. “As a result, many technology founders are forced to seek foreign capital, often resulting in early exits at low values to foreign ownership.”

Global semiconductor supply chain has been outpaced by exceptionally high demand. The constraint caused major disruptions to all technology sectors, especially the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

The lack of control chips has stalled vehicle manufacturing lines, and high-end consumer hardware such as processors and graphics cards leave system upgraders empty-handed.

Would you recommend this article?

0
0

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
As an avid technology enthusiast, Tom loves to fix, break, and talk about electronics. Now he gets to writes about them. Talk about a dream career.
Previous articlePayIt may not gain expected adoption with Toronto’s online payment contract, says SQL CEO
Next articleHashtag Trending, May 7, 2021 – Canada’s top tech companies in 2021; Facebook shuts down Signal ads; Google Docs VS Word

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

MORE STORIES
Emerging Tech

Cisco launches Silicon One, enters component biz

Lynn Greiner - 0